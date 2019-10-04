|
May 28, 1923 – Sept. 27, 2019
Mrs. Dorothy Jean Guritz, of Fairbanks, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Dorothy was born May 28, 1923, to the late John and Agnus (Sundstrum) Setterberg. Dorothy was originally from Chicago, where she married her first husband, Robert Herbst, who served in World War II and later died of a heart attack. Several years later, Dorothy married Robert Guritz, who was also a veteran of World War II. They were active ham radio operators, KL7ZXJ and KL7IAA. They liked to travel and make ham radio contacts for county hunters. On their first trip to Alaska, they tried placer mining using a Keene sluice dredge on streams up the Steese Highway.
Dorothy and Robert eventually settled in Fairbanks, where their youngest son, Richard, attended UAF. Dorothy loved to read books, write daily journals and dabble in poetry, play Scrabble, solve crossword puzzles and do genealogy research. She loved to spend time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to create things for her family by knitting and doing cross-stitch. In later years, she had a passion for politics and would spend hours listening to talk radio. Dorothy was loved by all and will be missed greatly.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Nancy Villella, Robert and Richard (Susan); grandchildren, Rodney (Sky), Jessica (Sam), Brian (Sara) and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Ayla, Sienna, Yana, Gryphon and Hazel. The family is very thankful for the excellent assisted living care Dorothy received at Hope Haven and the Pioneers' Home and for the support of hospice during the last couple years of her life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 4, 2019