When Dorothy boarded the Steamer Louise bound for Alaska in 1943, she couldn't understand why her mother stood on the dock looking so worried. She was 17. The war was in full swing but there was a job with the forestry service waiting for her. Like those early pioneers who came before her, Dorothy felt the call of the wild unknown that Alaska had to offer.
As her first year in Alaska passed, she yearned for more than she found in Juneau and made her way to the interior. In September of 1944 she settled in Fairbanks, the place that was to become her forever home. Before long she had met the man who would steal her heart. They were married on the fifth of October 1946, the same day Dorothy turned 21. Together, Ron and Dorothy made the decision to commit their lives to God, and were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses in 1951. In 1953, Ron and Dorothy attended the assembly for Jehovah's Witnesses held in the Yankee Stadium in New York.
Dorothy's life with Ron was filled with love, adventure, and hard work.
Always side by side, they spent their early years together moving freight around Alaska in their small Piper J4 airplane and two trucks and running a garage down on 10th Avenue. A walk through Dorothy's garage today reveals the old dusty pins as a remnant of the winters spent running the Alaskan Lanes Bowling Alley she and Ron built when the kids were young.
Summer weekends were spent at the Tangle Lakes family cabin Ron and Dorothy built together; far away from the hustle and bustle of the growing city. Later, they would spend much of their time at their Gold Mine in Fox.
As their family and the population of Fairbanks grew, Ron and Dorothy made the decision to move out of town; buying a piece of land and beginning construction. Their schedule was accelerated and the family moved into the tool shed on Farmers Loop Road during the 1967 flood. The house went through many phases of construction, even having a swimming pool at one point, before the current family home was built in the mid-seventies.
She remained close with her mother, throwing exciting family theme parties during Hazel's trips to Alaska in the earlier years. Dorothy and Ron traveled back to Seattle often, first by highway, then later by plane.
Whether they were remodeling homes, installing roofing, or building houses, Dorothy could always be found working by Ron's side. After his death, Dorothy's hard working spirit carried on. She spent her days driving for the senior center and her evenings recounting the stories told by the seniors she drove; filling the house with more memories of those original pioneers.
Dorothy had all you could really ask for out of this life we live today. She found her Creator, love, family, passion for her work, and always had just enough extra for the occasional extravagance on things like her imported Italian tiles and trip to Seattle to hand pick the perfect grand piano. Her life was a true adventure – the kind most of us only realize in dreams.
And oh my goodness, did she know how to grow a tomato.
Born in Seattle on the fifth of October 1925, Dorothy Lorraine Twogood passed away peacefully on the 25th of July 2019. She was 93.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Twogood and her son Andrew Twogood.
Dorothy was survived by her children Jean Crank, Alex (Wendy) Twogood, Joan (John) Hurlbut, Arthur (Vanessa) Twogood; her grandchildren Jeremy (Donna) Twogood, Joshua Twogood, Teresa (Travis) Jacobson, Jesse Jacobson, Jennifer Twogood, Zachary (Lily) Twogood, Wyatt (Mamie) Hurlbut, Alexis (Lincoln) Golden, Christina Twogood, Mitchell (Rianna) Twogood, Katelyn (Jonathan) Brewster, Weston (Julie) Twogood; and her great grandchildren Shirley, Dana, Bridgett, Milo, Lyra, and Jaylah Twogood, Taylor and Emery Jacobson, Sword and Kith Golden, Eleanor and Edward Hurlbut, and Ramzie and Rex Twogood.
Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, August 10th at 2pm.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 9, 2019