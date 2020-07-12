Dorothy Marie Howard, 84, of North Pole, fell asleep in death on May 8, 2020, with family, song and prayer beside her.
On Feb. 21, 1936, Dorothy was born in Spring Valley, Minnesota, to Harold and Alma Mae Baarsch. At the age of 12, the family moved to Southern California where she grew up. Dorothy's parents taught her many Bible principles that would shape her life and on July 18, 1951, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her example of lived values and beliefs informed the depth of kindness, patience, and commitment to family and congregation that Dorothy was admired for.
Dorothy married James Howard on Aug. 14, 1954, and the couple raised their growing family in Garden Grove, California, until venturing north to Alaska in August of 1969. They settled in North Pole and built the family home where Dorothy resided for the last 50 years. Hunting and fishing were a critical part of sustaining the large Howard family and their home was a hub for family, neighbors, and friends. Loved ones have fond memories of hunting and fishing trips, moose and caribou cutting parties, raising animals and countless stories that feature Dorothy as a ready-for-anything matriarch.
Over the years, Dorothy worked part-time at the school district and enjoyed her years working at Kmart making several friends. She enjoyed spending time with close friends playing games, decorating cakes, making ceramics, social gatherings, road trips, and attending Bible meetings and conventions.
Dorothy was a dedicated and loving mother not only to her own seven children but also to three young nephews after they lost their mother in a tragic accident. As she cared for them, she taught them that our loving God Jehovah would resurrect their mother and she would hold them in her arms again one day. This was a hope Dorothy cherished very deeply as she had also lost a young child (Revelation 21:3, 4). Through many life challenges and storms, Dorothy's faith in Jehovah enabled her to persevere, maintaining strength and support for her children and family who were always close to her thoughts and heart, regardless of whether they were nearby or thousands of miles away.
At a gathering, Grandma Dot (as she came to be known) could be found swarmed by grandchildren who were eager to share their most recent activities and were delighted to receive her undivided attention. She was always up for a cooking adventure, crafting project, or sleepover with her grandkids (who will defend the claim that Grandma Dot gave the world's best hugs).
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James; sons Kevin, Lance, and Van; brothers Ernest and Donald Baarsch; and great-granddaughter Katlyn Brunty. She is survived by her sister, Lavonne Heskett; brothers, Jerry (Gladys) and Robert (Violet) Baarsch; daughters, Jana (Austin) Sipes and Tina Howard (Joel Mesnard); sons, James (Nichole), and Jeff; and daughter-in-law, Charla (Lance) Howard. She is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Frey, Greg Sipes, Brian Sipes, Austin Sipes Jr., Jessica Peña, Chad Mesnard, Cody Mesnard, Jadyn Mesnard, Candice Brunty, Carrie Howard, Craig Howard, Christopher Howard, Jonathan Howard, Pamela Eiter, Makila Carella, Nathan Howard, Nadia Howard, Brittni Jallen, as well as many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
It was of great comfort to Dorothy and her family that she was able to pass away in her home. This was made possible in part by assistance from valued community resources. In lieu of flowers, the family invites individuals to donate to the North Star Council on Aging (Fairbanks Senior Center), which operates the Meals on Wheels program and other services that seek to enhance independent living and quality of life for homebound seniors.
Dorothy's family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the love and support from the North Pole congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Deep gratitude also goes out to the FMH hospice team, especially Nurse Sara - the compassion, kindness, and support through our journey will be remembered.
There will be a private family gathering held at Birch Hill Cemetery, but no public service. Instead, the family welcomes photographs, stories, and memories of Dorothy to be shared at www.weremember.com/dorothy-howard/2i8n/memories.