Dorothy Potz was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Washington state to Walter and Lola Gilmore. She moved to Minnesota with her parents, where she met and married Hy Illguth on Feb. 22, 1950; they raised five children together. She spent most of her life in the Fifty Lakes, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point areas of Minnesota. Dorothy also lived in Alaska from 1996-2001 to be nearer to her children and grandchildren, and also to take care of her ailing ex-husband. After the years in North Pole, she moved back to Minnesota, where she stayed busy teaching water aerobics, housesitting, lunching with friends and attending Faith Lutheran Church in Swanburg. In July 2018, she moved back to Fairbanks to live with her daughter Kari, as her health was failing and it was becoming difficult to live alone. Dorothy was a frequent visitor at the Fairbanks Senior Center, where she made many friends. She gained her angel wings Oct. 1, 2019, while holding hands with her daughter and watching a baseball game. Anyone who knew Dorothy knows how important her Minnesota Vikings, Wild and Twins teams were to her.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be buried on Birch Hill alongside her ex-husband, Hy Illguth.
She is survived by her children, Erik Illguth (Tammy), Kay Leras (Nick), Kari Moore, Kami Grunzke and Ki Sallee (James); her sister and brother-in-law, Marlys and Will Herman; niece, Janice Elbert (Greg); nephew, John Herman; plus 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as a multitude of friends in many states.
Dorothy loved animals, especially cats and dogs, so if you wish, a monetary donation can be made to your local Humane Society or animal shelter in her name.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 6, 2019