Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Potz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Potz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Potz Obituary
Dorothy Potz was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Washington state to Walter and Lola Gilmore. She moved to Minnesota with her parents, where she met and married Hy Illguth on Feb. 22, 1950; they raised five children together. She spent most of her life in the Fifty Lakes, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point areas of Minnesota. Dorothy also lived in Alaska from 1996-2001 to be nearer to her children and grandchildren, and also to take care of her ailing ex-husband. After the years in North Pole, she moved back to Minnesota, where she stayed busy teaching water aerobics, housesitting, lunching with friends and attending Faith Lutheran Church in Swanburg. In July 2018, she moved back to Fairbanks to live with her daughter Kari, as her health was failing and it was becoming difficult to live alone. Dorothy was a frequent visitor at the Fairbanks Senior Center, where she made many friends. She gained her angel wings Oct. 1, 2019, while holding hands with her daughter and watching a baseball game. Anyone who knew Dorothy knows how important her Minnesota Vikings, Wild and Twins teams were to her.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be buried on Birch Hill alongside her ex-husband, Hy Illguth.
She is survived by her children, Erik Illguth (Tammy), Kay Leras (Nick), Kari Moore, Kami Grunzke and Ki Sallee (James); her sister and brother-in-law, Marlys and Will Herman; niece, Janice Elbert (Greg); nephew, John Herman; plus 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as a multitude of friends in many states.
Dorothy loved animals, especially cats and dogs, so if you wish, a monetary donation can be made to your local Humane Society or animal shelter in her name.
Online condolences may be made to the family at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now