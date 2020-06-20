March 13, 1927 - May 13, 2020

Dortha Helen Miller, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home in Medford, Oregon.

She was born March 13, 1927, at home in Wentworth, Missouri, to parents Benjamin Harrison McCullough and Ellen Newell Cox. She moved to Spokane, Washington, in 1952 after finishing school in Wentworth. In 1953, she married Ernest D. Miller. They moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1955 where they raised two daughters and a son. Survivors include two daughters, Meredith Coats, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Gayle Cotone, of Medford, Oregon, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Helen's nine siblings and son have all preceded her.

She gave her life to God in 1970. She loved her spiritual family and was encouraged by them along the way. Helen enjoyed crafts of all kinds with her latest being recycled greeting cards. She will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Oregon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store