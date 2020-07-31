Dottie Osier Leonard, deceased July 26, 2020. Dottie was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Honeyoe Falls, New York, the daughter of Jules Osier and Dorothy Conn Osier. At the age of 9 she moved with her family to North Bend/Coos Bay, Oregon. On graduation from high school, she became a bookkeeper in Bend, Oregon, and later worked at that in New England, Kansas and Alabama. She moved to Alaska in 1966 and in 1974 met and married her husband, Ted Leonard, a CPA, when he came to audit her books. She worked with Ted in Fairbanks, Alaska, until 1986 when he merged his practice into R.J.G. CPAs. Then she worked until retirement with Raven Block Company and its parent company, Polar Supply.

Dottie fell in love with Ted's children, Mark and Amy (3 and 5 at the time), too, and considered them her own. They returned the feeling. Dottie and Ted had a cabin for many years on the Salcha River, and Dottie loved hunting and fishing the Salcha with Ted and fishing for halibut and salmon at Homer and Valdez. It seemed she always got the biggest moose and caribou and the largest fish. Every April 15 was the start of a three-week Hawaiian vacation in Honolulu, and Dottie and Ted loved it there, too. Ted says, "She was a great hunting and fishing partner, my companion in adventure and the love of my life. I will miss her terribly." In 2015 they moved to Sedona, Arizona and enjoyed a happy five years there.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Ted Leonard; her sister, Ruth Cope of Corona, California; sister-in-law, Betty Osier of North Bend Oregon; son, Mark Leonard and wife Michelle of North Pole Alaska; daughter, Amy Leonard Moeller and her husband Konrad of Snohomish, Washington; grandchildren, Nicholas Leonard and wife Kasandra of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Riley Jewkes/Leonard of San Francisco, California, Tynan Moeller and Maria Moeller of Snohomish, Washington, and Kirk Moeller and wife Kaity of Seattle, Washington; great-grandsons, Brenden Leonard of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Dyaren Leonard of Fairbanks; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Esther Osier Curtis; and brothers, Jimmie, Roy and Bob Osier.

