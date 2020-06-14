Douglas Carl Williams, known as "Big Doug" for most of his life, and "Easy Doug" back in his CB radio days, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 73, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Doug was born on June 11, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, to parents Fred and Mildred Williams. The family relocated to Fairbanks when Doug was an infant, and he would spend the rest of his life in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas. Doug was a truck driver for most of his life, helping to build the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and later, delivering water for Pioneer Wells. He was also a doorman and bouncer at a few area bars, including the Howling Dog Saloon during the 90s. He is fondly remembered as a great truck driver, a no-nonsense bouncer, and an all-around good guy. Doug was a lifelong lover of motorcycles, cars and trucks, and amassed a large collection of models during his lifetime. He was a true kid at heart who loved spending time with and playing with his grandchildren. He had a boisterous laugh and enjoyed visiting and joking with friends and family. Doug is predeceased by his mother and father, his brother Jerry Williams, and his sister Delores Jennings. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marlene "Marti" Williams, of Fairbanks; daughter Charity Anzalone (Joseph), of North Pole; grandchildren Gabriel, Logan and Isabella Anzalone, of North Pole; his brother Eric "Guy" Williams, of Fairbanks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout Alaska and the Lower 48. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to Access Alaska.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store