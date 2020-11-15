Douglas Wayne Schiler passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, due to complications from a stroke he suffered at his homestead on Oct. 5.

Doug was born in Iola, Kansas, on Jan. 11, 1943, to Merrell E. Schiler and Mildred R. Schiler. After graduating high school and serving time in the Army he headed north to Alaska to fulfill his dream of building a homestead and being self-sufficient. After seven years of work around mines and mills in Canada, and many fun outdoor adventures, he arrived here in the Fairbanks area. He spent time working for BLM and for the U.S. government pulling maintenance and as a boiler operator in powerplants around the Interior. His off time in the early days was often spent on hunting and fishing trips in his canvas-covered wooden canoe or behind a team of horses skidding logs for lumber and firewood.

In 1985 Doug went into partnership with his close friend, Joe Mead, on a 160-acre homestead near Birch Lake which he later owned in its entirety. Doug lived life on his own terms and very much enjoyed his peace and quiet. He liked to say that he moved down to the 160 to fence the world out and himself in. Luckily for a lot of other folks, he did not stick to that idea entirely.

In 1989 he married Kathy Christman. Together, he and Kathy raised their son, Logan, and Kathy's son, Gabe. Doug and Kathy raised curly horses for a few years and raised their own beef, hogs and chickens. Doug was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time on the many projects required on a homestead, often working into the hours of the night after a full shift that day. He could make, build or fix just about anything.

After retiring in 2000 Doug enjoyed spending time on his boat out of Valdez, fishing with family and close friends. If you couldn't find him outside, he'd be in his shop with a tool in hand listening to old time country or a good radio talk show.

Doug is survived by his son, Logan Schiler, and stepson, Gabe Christman, of Alaska; former wife Kathy, of Alaska and Montana; and sisters, Lenora Olson, Roana Hammerbacher and Rhonda Brisendine, all of Kansas.

There will be an outdoor celebration of Doug's life on Nov. 21 at his homestead. Please contact Logan at (907)-388-9316 for directions and info.

