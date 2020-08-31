On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, Dustin Ryan Baxter, loving father, son and brother, passed away tragically at the age of 31.
Dustin was born on June 5, 1989, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Ron and Tammy (Chandler) Baxter. He was a 2007 graduate of West Valley High School. In 2012 he received his bachelor's degree in sociology from Saint John's University in Minnesota. After graduation he returned to Alaska and worked out of Laborers Local 942. Since April 2018 he worked as a social worker for the state of Alaska. He married Kamilah on Aug. 5, 2017. Their son Kamdin Chandler Baxter was born in June 2018.
Dustin left behind a true legacy of family, friends and passion. Once you became his friend you became part of his family. He was always quick with a smile and held out his hand to everyone.
As a father he was a perfect example of what a dad should be. Kamdin knew he was surrounded with love and care.
In all aspects of his life he strived to be his best, as a father, a son or an athlete. He had natural talent yet led by example with his leadership and work ethic. People naturally gravitated toward him, and he made everyone around him want to be their best as well.
Dustin was an extremely accomplished athlete. In high school for the Wolf Pack he was All-State in football, and a two-time state champion and team captain wrestler. In college he played football and was a three-time All-American and team captain wrestler for the Johnnies. He set state records and competed nationally in power lifting. He was team captain on the Sundawgs rugby team. Every team he was on became part of his family. At times it was his actual family. He was fortunate to have his older brother Kaylen on his high school wrestling team. Nothing brings out the passion like a brother versus brother scrap in the mat room, each pushing the other to excel. They each reveled in the accomplishments of the other.
With all of his accomplishments Dustin remained unassuming and was always willing to give back and help even the most inexperienced. People gravitated to him because of the person he was. He was well known for his patience. His compassion was obvious simply by the way he treated every single person he came in contact with.
Dustin was always giving back. He helped coached at the youth, junior high and high school levels and in clinics. He was a brother to his Local members. In his latest career as a social worker he brought his compassion to the most vulnerable children who needed a man like him in their lives. He truly wanted to make people's lives better.
He always had friends and family he loved around him, whether it was jet skiing, family time or just hanging out. You knew you were welcome in his world when you saw his one of a kind, lazy-eyed special grin shining at you.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marjorie Alice Baxter. He is survived by Kamilah and their son, Kamdin; his parents, Ron and Tammy Baxter; brother, Kaylen, and sister, Amber; sister-in-law Gabrielle; nephews Dominic and baby Vaylen. He is also survived by his grandparent, Garry and Kay Chandler; aunt, Bonnie Slay Beka Chandler; uncle, Ken Baxter; and cousins, Ethan and Jenny Slay, Tre' and Amanda Baxter, and Isabelle Chandler Nicolier.
Funeral services will be held 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Friends Church, 1485 30th Ave. A viewing will precede services starting at 6:15 p.m. at the church. Please be mindful of social distancing and face coverings.
