Earl Lee Ratliff
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Lee Ratliff passed away June 4, 2020. He was born April 18, 1955, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Mel and Rene (Craigen) Ratliff. He grew up in Weston, Oregon, and graduated in 1973. He loved and played many sports, especially basketball.
After graduating he worked various job in construction and eventually ended up in Fairbanks, Alaska, working for the state of Alaska as the head of bridge maintenance. He traveled all over the state for work, had many adventures, and made lifelong friends. He loved Alaska's hunting, fishing and four-wheeling and spent countless hours doing it all.
Earl married Kathy Moore in 1981. He retired in 2015 and did a lot of traveling and four-wheeling. Earl moved with Kathy to Colorado in 2019 to be closer to family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two sisters, Patti Butterfield and Twila (Neil) Sweet; a son, Kyle (Jeannette) Ratliff; a daughter, Tonda Lawrence; two step-daughters, Sheri (Chad) Kilburg and Victoria (Heath) Walker; best friend and cousin, Ed Kraft; and six grandchildren, Destiny, Kaden, Spence, Ryln, Ardalia and Aria. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
A gathering will be held in the Blue Mountains in Oregon to celebrate his life on July 25. He was a great papa and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved