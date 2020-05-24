|
|
Edd Robert Maddux passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 95. He and his twin sister, Edna, were born Nov. 18, 1924, on a farm in Missouri. Growing up on a small dairy farm with two brothers and three sisters, he learned the meaning of hard work early. He attended one-room schools in Urbana and Tunas, Missouri, until he graduated in 1943.
After graduation, Edd was drafted into the U.S. Army at Leavenworth, Kansas. He served under General MacArthur in the 170th Combat Engineers. He was involved in the invasions of the Philippines and Okinawa. Mere days before World War II ended, his unit was packed and on its way with orders to attack Japan. When he returned home, Edd took advantage of the GI Bill and attended carpenter training in Springfield. After completing school, he married his lifelong friend, Treva June Whitney, in Tunas. They remained married 58 years until her death.
In 1956, his brothers-in-law (the Whitneys) convinced him to come to Fairbanks to work. His first job was in Nome, building the new school. A member of the local Carpenters' Union for over 68 years, Edd built hundreds of homes, buildings and schools across the state, including two homes for his family.
Edd was well known in Fairbanks and Missouri for his country music. As a young man, he and his two brothers had a band and recorded songs as the Dallas County Ramblers. Not only did Edd have a deep and melodious voice, he also played all instruments, from the juice harp to the mandolin. During The War he entertained fellow troops while they were in the field.
He and Treva never lost their love for the small-town farm life. In 1990 they retired and went back to Missouri to run the family farms, which had been in the family since the Civil War.
Following a full military funeral, Edd was laid to rest next to his loving wife at Kirk Chapel in Tunas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, including his 95-year-old twin, who passed away earlier this year; and great-grandson, Cody Maddux.
Edd is survived by his children, Glenda (Loren) Anderson and Danny (Diane) Maddux; grandchildren, Kyle (Hannah) Anderson, of Kansas, Matt (Christine) Anderson, of Utah, Whitney (Nolan) Johnsen, of Georgia, and Jordan Maddux and Shannon Maddux, of Missouri; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew him admired Edd's honesty and integrity. At the same time, his faith in the Lord was his strongest asset. Edd and Treva were members of the Farewell Christian Church in Fairbanks since the 1950s. In Missouri, they attended the Tunas Christian Church.
The family extends a special thank you to Pine Lodge Assisted Living in Buffalo, Missouri, for the kind and loving care of Edd for the last five years. He was affectionately called Mr. Edd by the staff and residents.
"Small Time Southern Man," a song by Alan Jackson that Edd enjoyed, is also a fitting description of his
life. Partial lyrics follow:
Born the middle son of a farmer and a small town Southern man.
Like his daddy's daddy before him brought up workin' on the land
Fell in love with a small-town women and they married up and settled down
Natural way of life if you're lucky for a small town Southern man.
Callous hands told the story for this small town Southern man
Like his daddy, years wore out his body made it hard just to walk and stand
You can break the back but you can't break the spirit
Of a small-town Southern Man
And he bowed his head to Jesus and he stood for Uncle Sam
And he only loved one woman (He) was always proud of what he had
He said his greatest contribution is the ones you leave behind
Raised on the ways and gentle kindness of a small town Southern man
Finally death came callin' for this small town Southern man
He said it's alright 'cause I see angels and they got me by the hand
Don't you cry, and don't you worry I'm blessed, and I know I am
'Cause God has a place in Heaven for a small-town Southern man
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 24, 2020