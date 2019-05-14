Edith Szmyd, 93, was born April 10, 1926, in Nenana. In her youth, she spent several years at St. Marks Mission in Nenana and during this time she completed schooling to the eighth grade. Edith also grew up in Healy, Anderson and Anchorage to finally settle in Fairbanks where she met her future husband.

She married Alexander Szmyd on June 5, 1949, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Fairbanks. Together, they settled in Fairbanks and then moved out to the country to their homestead in the late 1950s, where they raised five children.

Edith loved the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, gardening and blueberry picking. She loved to read, quilt, bake bread, make jam and shop for a good bargain. She loved to spend some of her free time volunteering and teaching friends and family the ways of life. She often listen to gospel and classical music.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Alexander Szmyd, eldest son, Gary Szmyd and her parents, Johnny and Laura Alfred.

She was survived by her children, Steven Szmyd (Donna+), Cynthia Seeman (Bill), Gloria Finney (Dan), Timothy Szmyd (Nancy) and daughter-in-law Debi Szmyd; nine grandchildren respectfully, Sean and Laura, Nathan and Christine, Alex and Ashley, Michele, Greg Jr. and Cortnie; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Friends say she is easy to like and was loving and devoted to her family.

Services are to be held at 2 p.m. May 15 at the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 1030 Second Ave., Fairbanks, AK. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary