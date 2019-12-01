|
|
Loving mother, wife, sister and friend Edna ("Marie") Marie Richard left her earthly body on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Encinitas, California, after an extended illness.
Marie was born on June 27, 1931, in Huron, South Dakota, the sixth of seven children, to Edna and Glen Swearingen. The family soon moved to Montana, then on to Washington state, settling in Centralia. It was there that Marie met her soulmate, Tom Richard, with whom she would raise five children and share 54 years of marriage until Tom's passing in 2006. The family is comforted in knowing that Marie is reunited with the love of her life, and that she and Tom are together for eternity.
Marie and Tom moved north in 1954, leaving behind their large and loving families in Washington, but building their own over their lifetimes spent in Interior Alaska. While Tom's primary career was as a heavy equipment mechanic, Marie engaged in a variety of occupations: letter carrier, entrepreneur (The Nut Shoppe), day care provider, real estate agent and store clerk, among them. Marie's pursuits and interests were varied and she was always open to new challenges and experiences. She was a woman who always saw possibilities and opportunities, and those visions, along with her endlessly cheerful and positive outlook helped create the successful life they enjoyed together. Marie was always the spark to Tom's fire, and together they were a dynamic team.
Marie was gifted in so many ways but especially with regard to her creativity. She was an exceptional writer and penned beautiful poetry in her later years. She rarely shared her poems, and wanted no fanfare, instead writing primarily as an expression of her love for others. Marie loved to dance, and could make a dance floor out of any room available, just add music. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Her children remember her singing throughout the days, months, and seasons of her life, which was another expression of her joy. Singing was one thing that she enjoyed right up until her very last hours.
Those who knew Marie will remember her for her quick wit, her laughter and smile, and her kindness toward others. She was a nurturer and a giver, always putting others before herself, which made her an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She expressed her love for her family and friends, not just in her words, but in her beautiful spirit. She will live on through the decades of wonderful memories in those she's left behind.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Bernice Walsh and Helen Armstrong; by her five children and their spouses: Debbie and Bill Burns, Joanie and Michael Barker, Tom and Brenda Richard, Fred and Ileana Richard, and Glenda Richard. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cinnamon Williams, Lake (Jennifer) Williams, and Nathaniel Burns; Ashley (Shayne) Holan and Kirsten (Chase) Edstrom; Chelsea (Jason) Held and Dirk (Heather) Richard; Freddy (Kaila) Richard, David Richard and AnaMarie Richard; Olivia Rhines and Tanner Rhines; as well as her great-grandchildren: Cassius and Audrey Williams; Shanley Holan; Blake and Gavin Held; Keen, Bryssa and Mako Richard; and baby boy Edstrom, due Dec. 31, 2019.
An ascension service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Self Realization Fellowship Temple in Encinitas, California. A memorial gathering will also take place in Fairbanks, during summer 2020, with that date and location to be announced.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 1, 2019