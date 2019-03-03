Edward Earl Sturm passed away Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Polson, Montana, to Leroy and Sarah Sturm.

Edward grew up in Polson and moved to Fairbanks, where he hauled freight for 30 years for the Alaska pipeline. He then retired in Spokane, Washington, where he enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Thompson); son, Scott Sturm (Jennifer), of Spokane, Washington; daughter, Denise Wanken (Todd), of Chester, Montana; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Vandeberg (Boyd), of Polson; brother, Wayne Sturm (Dorothy), of Seeley Lake, Montana; and Roy Sturm (Jeri), of Polson. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Eddie.

Special thanks to Spokane Hospice House South for the excellent care during the time Ed was there. Graveside services will be held May 4, 2019, in Polson.