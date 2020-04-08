|
|
Edward Paul Stork Jr. was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 3, 1942, to Edward P. Stork Sr. and Hannah Longrie. Ed was raised by his father and his step-mom, Ann Nemeth Stork in Michigan City, Indiana. Ed was the eldest and had four sisters, June Wozniak, Linda Stork, Valerie Stork-Wentworth and Lee Stork.
Ed met many of his friends from behind the bar as a bartender. This love of making connections at the bar likely stemmed from helping his parents who owned and operated the Variety Lounge on the shores of Lake Michigan. Ed was always a rebel, sometimes without a cause, and left home when he was 17 and headed west. He lived in Las Vegas, California, Seattle and Spokane. Ed eventually found his way to Alaska via the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Fort Knox and Fort Richardson. He fell in love with Alaska and spent most of his life there.
In 1965, he met Ethel Gavin while stationed in Fort Richardson, and together they had one son, Edward Paul Stork III. Ed helped raise Timothy Gavin, and Terri Walker as his own children until Ethel's passing in 1975. If you got into a conversation with Ed, he would always brag about his family. He was also proud of his daughter, Christina Stork-Trimble of Las Vegas. Ed had a special place in his heart for his nephew who was also his God-Son, Jeffery Wozniak.
Ed spent most of his life with his love, Mabel Stork in the Fairbanks area. He considered her children as his own and raised the younger three as his own. Don, Harvey and Larry Pannick, Judy Keeble (Pannick), and Tanya Zuniga (Bullard).
Ed loved hunting and spending time in the outdoors. In the late 70s and early 80s he was a hunting guide in the Brooks Range. He also was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed working construction in summers, and he bartended in the winters. In the 90s, he got another Corvette and spent countless hours in it going between North Pole and Fairbanks with his wife Mabel. Ed was always social, when some of his grandkids came to Fairbanks, they wouldn't check his house first; instead, they'd go to his favorite spot, the Mecca Bar, for his big hug. Ed enjoyed time there and at his beloved Legion.
In conversation, Ed would always tell you, to never worry. In his later years, he'd say, "If I knew I was going to survive this long, I'd have taken better care of my body." We can still hear him laugh his famous line, "If you's dumb, you's gotta be tough!" We can think of no better way to end this except by another of his favorites: "Nuff said!"
Edward Stork passed away in the evening of March 27, 2020, in Fairbanks after succumbing to many health challenges. Ed is survived by his wife, Mabel Stork, his four sisters, his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Internment will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 8, 2020