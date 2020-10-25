Faithful, a man of character, a true gentleman, a gentle giant with a servant's heart, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

For those privileged to know him, these are the words that epitomize Edwin Eugene Jones. Ed was born in Utica, New York, on July 20, 1929. His patriotic spirit led him to enlist in the United States Navy on July 22, 1946, at the age of 17. He served aboard the USS Manchester (CL-83), a light cruiser. Service medals include WWII Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal and China Service Medal.

Ed met his future wife, Miss Margaret Taylor, on July 8, 1948. Ed was honorably discharged from the Navy in July 1950, and Ed and Margaret were married two months later on Sept. 23, 1950, in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Pennsylvania and New York and were blessed with their first four children: Donna, Beverly, Edwin and Lawrence. Their youngest child, Geoffrey was born following their move to Alaska.

Ed and Margaret came to Alaska in November 1958, traveling the Alcan Highway from Pennsylvania and settling temporarily in Fairbanks. As the 49th state was born in January 1959, Ed applied to become an officer with the Alaska State police, which would become the Alaska State Troopers in 1967. While serving as an officer, Ed was transferred to Valdez and was the only officer stationed there when the earthquake struck in 1964. A photo of Ed greeting Gov. Eagan following the disaster can be found in the Earthquake Museum in Valdez.

Following the earthquake, Ed moved his family temporarily to Palmer, and then back to Fairbanks, where they settled permanently. In 1967, Ed began construction on their family home, which would eventually be completed in spite of setbacks due to the 1967 flood. Ed left the troopers in 1969 and returned to work at the power plant on Fort Wainwright where he had briefly worked as an "ash man" when they first came to Alaska. Ed worked his way up to assistant superintendent and would eventually retire from civil service after 25 years.

Ed became a Christian in 1953 when he picked up a crumpled gospel tract that had blown up against the fence at the gas station he was working at. Ed and Margaret were charter members of Bible Baptist Church in Fairbanks and have been faithfully serving and supporting worldwide missions there for over 50 years. The greatest joy of Ed's last two days of life here on Earth was his opportunity to share his testimony. Ed took the opportunity to share one last time with his family that "Once you meet Jesus, your life will never be the same."

Edwin Eugene Jones passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 91. He was laid to rest by his loving family at Northern Lights Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 16, receiving full military honors. Ed's graveside service was conducted by his pastor and friend of 45 years, Pastor Doug Duffett.

Ed is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; his children, Edwin E. Jones Jr., of Anchorage, Donna J. Fitch, Beverly J. Hostager and Lawrence A. Jones, all of Fairbanks, Geoffrey D. Jones of Emmett, Idaho; and his brother, Richard "Dick" Jones of New York. Ed and Margaret have 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store