Eileen Margaret (Matara) Laiti, 90, peacefully passed away Oct. 29, 2020.
From the hospital in Ironwood Michigan, a doctor crossed a large field, wading through waist deep snow to the home of Eero and Jennie to deliver their youngest, a baby girl, Eileen. The date was Feb. 4, 1930. She grew up with two older sisters and two older brothers, skating on ponds, learning how to sew and knit, along with playing the French horn in the AD Johnson High School marching band. She was a proud Yooper, 100% Finn, and as a teenager dreamed of going to Alaska.
While visiting her sister in Duluth, she met her future husband, a young marine, William E. Laiti. They were married March 15, 1952, and soon after drove to Fairbanks, Alaska, intending to only stay two years. It wasn't too long before they built a home in College, where they raised three boys and one girl: Jim, Bruce, Kurt and Jann.
Eileen didn't limit herself to raising kids, she worked in secretarial positions at UAF in Cooperative Extension, FNSBSD first in the food service office and retiring from the Office of Building and Grounds. Along the way she made many friends.
Her greatest joy was in her family; always attending every game or event (her favorites were hockey and horse shows) to root for her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and any of their friends. She was an avid fan of the Ice Dogs and the UAF Nanooks. For many years she enjoyed sewing costumes for FLOT as well as elaborate clothes. She was a gifted knitter (and tatted as well) making sweaters, baby blankets and hats for the hospital, as well as donating knitted scarves and hats for those in need. Eileen loved to walk, for many years walking in the 5-10K races. She was a longtime member of the University Community Presbyterian Church, a choir member for over 40 years, and was a member of the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club and the Pioneers.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill (2011), brother Jack, and sisters Lillian Wesley and Mae Hakala. She is survived by her children Jim (Candy), Bruce (Dorothy), Kurt (Donna) and Jann (Jim Keegan), as well as grandchildren Jennifer (Rick) Payan, Mike (Chelsea) Laiti, Lonna (Ricky) Campbell of Phoenix, Taylor, Lisa, Terry (Katie) Ahseln, and great-grands Brendan, Aiden, Gavin, Nathan and Margot, Jenna, and brother Bill (Norita) Matara of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews in Minnesota.
Eileen will be remembered most as a loving, gentle mother and friend to all, faithful in her commitment to God, family and friends. She was humble, compassionate, considerate and always put others before herself.
Due to COVID-19 the service will be private. The service can be viewed online atwww.ucpcfairbanks.org
the afternoon of Nov. 7. Please remember her when enjoying a fresh cup of coffee as this was one of her favorite things to do.
Arrangements were made by Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileens's name can be made to: The Fairbanks Pioneers Home, 2221 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701-5709 or University Community Presbyterian Church.