Eliseo Reinaldo "Eli" Aragon


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eliseo Reinaldo "Eli" Aragon Obituary
Eliseo "Eli" R. Aragon passed on March 25, 2019, from a short but valiant fight with cancer. He was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Raton, New Mexico. From New Mexico to Wyoming, he traveled to Alaska with the railroad. Eli retired a section foreman with the Alaska Railroad in 1986.
Eli met Bernice J. Vanderpool and married her Sept. 22, 1979, in a beautiful backyard ceremony. He was an excellent chef; he had a secret recipe for many dishes that many of us are going to miss. He was fun to dance with and a garage saler extraordinaire! He loved to garden. His cookouts were enjoyed by many and he was a friend to all. Bernice and Eli enjoyed many camping trips to Southfork, Olness and many other locations. Berry picking was another favorite. Eli loved to fly fish and made his own flies. He loved to build things out of wood. He rebuilt chainsaws, weed whackers or anything he could get his hands on. He loved all his kids, family and friends. Heaven certainly welcomed a great man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Eli is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bernice Aragon; sons, Pete, Robert, Albert (Angie), Anthony (Patricia), James and Jeff (Linda); daughters, Juanita (Charlie), Charlene (Steve) and Michele (Togie); many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by brother, Pete; sisters, Lydia, Carrie and Irene; daughter, Cindy; and stepsons, Woody and William.
The service for Eli is at noon Saturday, March 30, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Potluck will be around 2 p.m., please bring a dish. Burial will be Memorial Day weekend. Fairbanks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 29, 2019
