|
|
|
Elizabeth Cadzow, 83, of Venetie, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. A visitation will take place at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Matthews in Fairbanks with a service to follow. Elizabeth will fly home to Venetie after the service on Friday. In Venetie, the burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Good Shepherd Church. For questions, please contact Kathy Tritt at 799-1805, Pete Peter at 687-0600, or Myra Thumma at 750-3512.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 29, 2019