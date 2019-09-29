|
|
Elizabeth E. Burks was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served as a role model and trusted confidant to her daughters, family and friends. After graduating from Lucy Addison High School in Roanoke, Virginia, Elizabeth successfully completed a two-year accounting degree from Booker T. Washington Business College.
It is there that she met her future husband, the late Walter R. Burks. Walter had a passion for hunting and fishing, and was intrigued by the opportunities to be discovered in Alaska. Thus, Elizabeth eagerly accompanied her husband and children to Fairbanks, where they would reside for over 40 years.
While there, Elizabeth faithfully oversaw the bookkeeping side of their family-owned business, Burk's Cleaning and Snow Removal. Elizabeth was renowned for her baking and cooking skills and found delight in sharing her talents with others. No one could make a lemon meringue pie any finer than Grandma's.
Always on the go, Elizabeth liked traveling to watch local and major league baseball games. She loved attending concerts and dance shows, and, of course, shopping. A devout Christian and faithful member of Sweet Union Baptist Church in Roanoke, Elizabeth loved the Lord and her church family. Elizabeth was a light to all who knew her. Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed. Those who wish to honor Elizabeth's life may do so by donating to or to the at www.kidney.org.
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 29, 2019