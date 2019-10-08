|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Engles passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family members and friends.
Betty was born in Old Minto on May 22, 1933, to Matilda and Leo Titus Sr., the eldest of five children. She grew up on the Minto Flats in the 1930s and '40s living a traditional subsistence life style in seasonal camps. From when she was 10 years old until she was 15 years old, Betty was hospitalized with tuberculosis in Tacoma, Washington.
Betty married Bill Engles, an Alaska artist in 1950, and lived in Alaska, Colorado and New Mexico. Together they raised two children. After surviving the '67 Fairbanks flood, the family moved to Birch Lane in Fairbanks. She worked as a babysitter and homemaker, and worked at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Counseling for Alcohol Problems and Denakkanaaga. She also served on the board of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and Seth-de-ya-ah Corporation Board of Directors.
She loved cooking, camping, reading, crocheting and driving dogs. One of her favorite memories was driving a dog team to Chena Hot Springs with her husband Bill and her cousin Edmund Titus. These memories were also the subject of Bill's artwork.
Betty was an active member in the community of her faith, serving on the St. Matthews Vestry. She was inducted into the Society of St. Simeon and St. Anna. She visited weekly with friends, loved ones and grandchildren every Sunday at Mountain Movers of Alaska Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bessie and Pete Solomon, Charlotte and Titus John; parents, Matilda and Leo Titus Sr.; and brother, Leo Titus Jr.
She is survived by brothers, Melvin Charlie, Lee Titus (Lorraine), Phillip Titus; sister, Bessie Titus; daughters, Celeste Engles and Kim Kruger (Duane); grandchildren, David Engles (Jamie), Alli Kruger, Grace Kruger and Josh Kruger; great-grandchildren, Eve and Ava Engles; nieces, Katie Freeman, Adena Albert, Monica Garcia (Abe); and nephews, Peter Charlie, Jack Charlie, AJ Felix (Freeda), Kenny Felix, Todd Demit and Jacob Morrison.
There will be a funeral service at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Fairbanks on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, and at the Minto Community Hall at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, preceded by a visitation at noon. A traditional potlatch will follow. All are welcome. Donations contributed to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission or Stone Soup Café in Betty's name are warmly welcome.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 8, 2019