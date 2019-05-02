On April 13, 2019, heaven gained an amazing and remarkable woman. Elizabeth Janet Stark, of Fairbanks, lived a truly wonderful life of 95 years. In her final days, she was at home surrounded by family and friends that loved her deeply and will miss her greatly.

Elizabeth was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Vesta and Monroe Smith on Oct. 5, 1923. She spent her childhood growing up in Oregon with her brothers Jack and Gene Smith. In 1958, Elizabeth moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and in 1975, the family moved to Hawaii before relocating back to Fairbanks in 1986. Elizabeth was a wonderful and devoted wife, homemaker and mother. She loved sewing, baking, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Her final years were spent living in Fairbanks at the Raven Landing Senior Community. She loved her community there with all the wonderful caring people and the fun activities to fill her days.

Elizabeth will be missed deeply by her husband of 51 years, Hans; three living children, Thomas (Roxanne) Peterson, Vesta (Howard) Miyose, Janet (Jim) Cobb; her brother, Gene (Gloria) Smith; sister in-law, FloAdell Smith; her beloved grandchildren, Shelly Bartchy, Kerry Bartchy Davis, Mark Bartchy, Troy (Katie) Peterson, Rica (David) Schlosser, Kekoa (Jennifer) Iaea, Kainoa Peterson, Thomas Peterson III, Nanette Pierson, Michelle Mask, Michelle Patrick, Kamalani (Micheline) Patterson Jr., Kekai (Sara) Patterson, Kealoha (Daniel) Quiles, Logan Toohey, and Kate (Matthew) Gavin; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

Elizabeth's love of life could be felt by everyone who knew her. Family and close friends held an intimate celebration of life for Elizabeth on April 14 at Raven Landing. She believed life is for the living and would not want us to mourn her but, instead, to celebrate her.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Jean Tsigonis for her loving care of Elizabeth for over 30 years, to Dr. Jonathan Victorino for providing chiropractic care whenever needed and to Dr. Victor Bartling and the caring staff of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.

