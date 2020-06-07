Elizabeth Louell "Liz" Jenkins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan. 14, 1930 - April 8, 2020
Elizabeth 'Liz' Louell Jenkins passed away peacefully at home April 8, 2020. She was born on Jan. 14, 1930, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Ingelbrit and Frances Simonson. Liz grew up in Anchorage, moved to Fairbanks as a teenager, graduating high school in Fairbanks. She married after graduation and had four children.
Liz was a wonderful mother and friend to everyone she met. She worked many years for the Fairbanks school district and will be remembered for her friendly manner and genuine caring for everyone she met. Liz's favorite place to be was Harding Lake. She spent her summer weekends enjoying the sun, family and many friends who would stop by for a visit and some good home cooking.
Liz was preceded in death by her granddaughter Whitney. She is survived by her children, Robert "Lyle" Phillips (Karen), Lori Phillips, Lyn Bunch and Larry Phillips; four grandchildren, Robert, Lisa, Richard and Billy; a host of cousins; and many friends. In accordance with her wishes there will not be any services. Condolences can be sent to 108 Mary Leigh, Fairbanks, AK 99701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved