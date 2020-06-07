Jan. 14, 1930 - April 8, 2020

Elizabeth 'Liz' Louell Jenkins passed away peacefully at home April 8, 2020. She was born on Jan. 14, 1930, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Ingelbrit and Frances Simonson. Liz grew up in Anchorage, moved to Fairbanks as a teenager, graduating high school in Fairbanks. She married after graduation and had four children.

Liz was a wonderful mother and friend to everyone she met. She worked many years for the Fairbanks school district and will be remembered for her friendly manner and genuine caring for everyone she met. Liz's favorite place to be was Harding Lake. She spent her summer weekends enjoying the sun, family and many friends who would stop by for a visit and some good home cooking.

Liz was preceded in death by her granddaughter Whitney. She is survived by her children, Robert "Lyle" Phillips (Karen), Lori Phillips, Lyn Bunch and Larry Phillips; four grandchildren, Robert, Lisa, Richard and Billy; a host of cousins; and many friends. In accordance with her wishes there will not be any services. Condolences can be sent to 108 Mary Leigh, Fairbanks, AK 99701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store