Ella Mae Walsh Hurt, 79, passed away in her home at Lake Bronson, Minnesota, on Nov. 18, 2019. She was buried in Halma, Minnesota. A memorial service was held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Karlstad, Minnesota.
Ella was the sister of Peggy Mantei and daughter of Georganne (Tim) Brainard of Fairbanks. Ella owned Garden View, an assisted living home, and cared for many of Fairbanks' pioneers in the 1990s.
There will be a celebration of her life on Jan. 30 at the 12:10 mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, reception after in Murphy Hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020