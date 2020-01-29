Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Hurt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Walsh Hurt

Send Flowers
Ella Mae Walsh Hurt Obituary
Ella Mae Walsh Hurt, 79, passed away in her home at Lake Bronson, Minnesota, on Nov. 18, 2019. She was buried in Halma, Minnesota. A memorial service was held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Karlstad, Minnesota. 
Ella was the sister of Peggy Mantei and daughter of Georganne (Tim) Brainard of Fairbanks. Ella owned Garden View, an assisted living home, and cared for many of Fairbanks' pioneers in the 1990s.
There will be a celebration of her life on Jan. 30 at the 12:10 mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, reception after in Murphy Hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -