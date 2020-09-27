Enid "Nina" Loyalty Megyesi, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 2, just two weeks before her 90th birthday. Nina was the quintessential Brit, endearing all those she touched with her British wit and friendly accent. She was born in London, England, in 1930 and survived WWII. At the young age of 25, Nina took the steamer from England to Canada where she worked as a Lab Tech in a hospital in Vancouver, the same job as she had been previously doing in England. Shortly thereafter, she traveled to San Francisco (she loved China Town) for about a year before she headed north to the Alaskan Territory in 1958, nurturing her love of adventure and travel. Throughout her 89 years of life, she traveled around the world with friends, family, and anyone interested in sharing an adventure.

Once settled in Fairbanks and working at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as Lab Tech in the Blood Bank Department, she was invited to a party at the local USO. It was there she met John J. Megyesi, Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army. As the story goes, all the soldiers at the party drank coffee, except one! They were married in November of 1961 and John continued drinking tea for the next half century. They went on to raise three amazing children: Lesley A. Carmack (resides in Parrish, Florida), Helena N. Boersma (resides in Rochester, New York), and John B. Megyesi (resides in North Pole, Alaska).

Nina had a very successful career working as a Lab Tech running the blood banks at both Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and later Bassett Army Hospital at Fort Wainwright. She was a master gardener and an active member of the Fairbanks Gardening Club for many years. She was a multiple blue-ribbon winner at the Tanana Valley Fair every year competing in flowers, veggies, canning and preserves. She shared her passion of gardening with the Fairbanks Food Bank, specifically growing vegetables to donate each year.

Nina was a true English woman, full of grit and spunk and always accompanied by a hot cup of tea and a cookie as available. Nina was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J. Megyesi, who passed in August 2017. Nina is survived by her brother, Stephen Bown (resides in St. Albans, England and his two children Sophie and Philippa, her three children (Lesley, Helena, John Bernard) and seven grandchildren (Tyler, Conner, DJ, Dakota, Emma, Hunter, Scout), and her beloved feline friend, Leo. She was dearly loved and her absence is a loss for us all.

