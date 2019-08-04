|
Eric Collins Kuntz passed away June 16, 2019, in Bellingham, Washington after a long battle with frontal lobe dementia.
Eric was born Sept. 8, 1952, in Cairo, Egypt, son of Robert Kuntz and Nedra Campbell Kuntz. He graduated from Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio, and then graduated from University of Texas and got his master's from University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Eric loved to travel. He came by it quite naturally, as his dad was in the Navy, and they had overseas assignments in Egypt and Taiwan before moving to Texas. Eric moved to Alaska in 1978 to attend graduate school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Eric enjoyed his life in Alaska. He especially liked being able to travel around the state with his jobs. He was always up for meeting new people and he loved throwing a potluck to get family and friends together. Eric loved to be involved with his boys however possible, even coaching hockey although he had never played the game.
Eric is survived by his three sons, Caleb, Malcolm and Derek; wife, Marcy Moore Kuntz; sister, Lisa Kuntz; and brother, Karl Kuntz and (Ann Rushing). He is preceded in death by Robert Kuntz and Nedra Kuntz.
We miss him but are at peace in knowing he has found his.
The family will celebrate Eric's life and birthday Sept. 8, 2019, at the Dog Musher's Hall. Eric loved his family and friends and he would like nothing better than a celebration on his birthday. Please join us; we will start at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 4, 2019