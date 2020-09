Erma A. Belz, formerly of Fairbanks, passed away in Stillwater, Minnesota, on Sept. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert.

Erma is survived by her children, Judith Steltzner, Nadine "Becky" Pihala and Stephen (Karla) Belz; sister, Ruth Carson; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

