1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ernest "Ernie" Mason Payne was born Oct. 27, 1946, in San Francisco, California, and peacefully slipped away in the early hours of April 3, 2019, at his home in Fairbanks. Ernie was a devoted husband, loving dad, a Santa Claus-like grandpa, jokester brother, caring uncle and trusted friend. His early years were spent in San Francisco, California, but his family moved to San Bernardino, California, when he was about 4 years old. Ernie was known for his fancy cooking and care for his family. Christmas dinners were never bland but made you feel like you were in an the English manor and servants might appear. Ernie made extravagant dishes, such as crab stuffed mushrooms or flambeed desserts. For his daughter's 13th birthday, he made a special flaming "Baked Alaska" birthday cake, not knowing their future included living in the great state of Alaska!

Ernie graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, California, in May 1965. He joined the Army after he graduated, in January 1966 and used his military service to go on many adventures. Some adventures were more traumatic than others. He met Myrna while he was in basic training but they didn't get married until four years later. He spent time in Vietnam, which left a lasting impression on him for his the rest of his life. The best thing he remembered of his time in Vietnam was his pet monkey. The monkey's name is not to be mentioned in polite company as it involves taking a bowel movement on some captain's head. The monkey was able to alert him and fellow soldiers if the enemy was near. It was heartbreaking for him that he couldn't bring his monkey home with him to the states. After he returned from the war, he married Myrna LeBel and also adopted her daughter, Cheryl Ann. That would have been 49 years ago this coming June. He spent time in Germany during his military service. While in Germany his son, Jeff, was born. The arrival of Jeff completed their family of four.

Settling in Fresno, California, he raised his family with Myrna. There, he worked as a camp cook at the Wonder Valley Dude Ranch, managed a KFC franchise, and ran a cafe in the State Building once he became blind. After his daughter moved to Alaska, he spent years longing to move to Alaska where he could raise chickens. Most folks don't retire to Alaska, but it became his greatest dream. In 2005, he and Myrna finally got to leave California and head to "The Last Frontier." Ernie got to raise chickens and continued his love of fishing and being outdoors. As his health began to fade, he missed his time in what he called "outdoor church".

Ernie loved football and his favorite day of the year was Super Bowl Sunday. It was always a great day to celebrate with him. Ernie loved western movies and would list his favorite movies and actors for hours at a time. Full of stories of his past, he would entertain his grandchildren for hours. Ernie will be greatly missed and we look forward to uniting with him for the "Great Football Game" in the sky.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Cecelia and Ernest Woodrow Payne; and his nephew, Brian Payne. He is survived by his loving wife, Myrna Payne; son, Jeff Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Bill Wood; grandchildren, Eleanor Payne and Denzel, Kiana, Mark, Luis and Angel Wood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Nancy Payne and Danny and Dolly Payne; nieces, Lisa Payne, Kathleen Smith; nephews, Patrick and Kevin Payne; and many great- nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Lighthouse Church. Light refreshments will follow. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 6, 2019