Ernest Royce Stoutenberg, age 87, departed us peacefully at home on July 26, 2019.
Ernest Royce was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Bainbridge, New York. He proudly served in the Air Force for 17 years, retiring a CMSGT from Eielson Air Force Base. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation award.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he and his family made their home in North Pole. He worked for 15 years for Tesco Lighting as Warehouse Manager and at 65 he retired for good. Although North Pole was his home, part of his heart was always in New York with his family, especially his brother Pete and his wife Pauline. Bainbridge will be his final resting place.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and we are very grateful for all the years we had with him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Stoutenberg; his grand daughter, Melissa Stoutenberg; and his son, Mitchell Stoutenberg.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Dunton; his son, Dale Stoutenberg; grandson, Aaron Earnest; grand daughter, Breann Montesanto and husband Brian Montesanto; daughter-in-law, Lilie Stoutenberg; great-grandchildren, Auriell and Leo Montesanto; brother, Philip (Pete) Stoutenberg and wife Pauline; sister, Irene Cordner; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Per his request, there will be no service.
The family would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Porter Heart Center, especially Dr. Wood, Dr. Jenny, Theresa Calderon and Diane. We also send a very heartfelt and deeply appreciated thank you to Dr. Nathaniel Buffington for his great kindness and care of our dad.
Thank you to Blanchard Family Funeral Home for taking care of arrangements.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 30, 2019