Esther M. Hayward, 80 of Anchorage, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. Esther was born on Aug. 11, 1940 in Old Minto and lived in Alaska all her life. A viewing will be held at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held in Minto on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

