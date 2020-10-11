On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Ethel M. Rutland, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 93 at her home in Mesa, Arizona. Ethel was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Tacoma, Washington, to Ernest and Merle (Ketner) Shoemaker. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1945 and entered the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, graduating from the Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. Ethel was proud of her career as a nurse and maintained close ties with her nursing classmates throughout her life.

On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Eugene Richard Rutland of Gig Harbor, Washington. They had two sons, Richard and David, and a daughter, Laura. In 1963, the family relocated to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Ethel and Eugene raised their family, spent their working careers and resided until 2011.

Ethel is survived by her husband of 71 years, Eugene, of Mesa, Arizona; her children, Richard (Sharon), Laura Plamondon (Dennis) and David (Laurie; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Lillian Nelson, of Jamul, California. She was predeceased by her parents.

No services will be held. Donations can be made in memoriam to the ASPCA and the American Diabetes Foundation.

