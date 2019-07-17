|
Etta Mae Dashiell, 84, of Henderson Nevada passed away June 7, 2019.
In 1949, Mae married Robert, and they resided in Fairbanks until his retirement in 1978 when they moved to Washington. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her son, Clarence. She is survived by three children, Ruth, John (Jackie) and Beverly; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Over the years she made numerous trips to Fairbanks to see family.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 4 in Cedonia, Washington. Condolence may be sent to Beverly Dashiell, 819 Wintera Court, Henderson, NV 89015.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 17, 2019