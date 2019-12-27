|
Eugene Joseph John Schroeder Sr. (Geno), age 86, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve 2019 at Frontier Assisted Living, Fairbanks. He was surrounded by his family and loving wife of 60 years. Funeral services will be held at Chapel of Chimes on Saturday, Dec. 28, at noon. The celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. at The Sanctuary, 907 23rd Ave., Fairbanks. The family invites you to join them in saying goodbye to this great man.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 27, 2019