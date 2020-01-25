|
Eugene William Eades, 75, of Nenana, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, and entered into the happy hunting grounds he always longed for. Gene was born June 7, 1944, to Thomas Strand Sr., of Snohmish, Washington, and Eva Henry-Strand, of Beaver.
Gene lived a subsistence lifestyle and was happiest when hunting and cruising the river (his church). He served in the U.S. Army as a truck driver, mechanic and expert rifleman. After his honorable discharge he went onto school and became certified in small engine repair. He was an expert mechanic who loved working on cars, snow mobiles and boat motors. He also worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Ft. Wainwright. Gene was a quiet, humble man who kept to himself and often helped people in need, without them even knowing. Because of his rifle expertise, often times hunters in the Interior would come to him to get there rifles sited perfectly for a successful hunt. Gene also liked to cook and was an avid and loyal Raiders football fan.
Gene met Linda Big Joe in Fairbanks, and together they raised four children.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Strand Sr. and Eva Henry-Strand; brothers, Tom Jr, Robert, Richard and Harry Strand; and sisters, Peggy Tobuk, Clara Ketzler, Viola Massingill and Helen Simpkin.
Eugene is survived by his children, Terry Big Joe, Denise Stearman and Robert Big Joe; his wife, Stephanie Big Joe; Geno Big Joe; grandchildren, Robert, Heather, Sara, Tarrin, Mikel, Andrew, Katie, Breanna and Ayssa; sister, Nellie Atwater; and niece, Doris Mudd; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mitch Demientieff Tribal Hall in Nenana with a potluck to follow at 6 p.m. His ashes will be spread on the Wood River this summer.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 25, 2020