It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugenia "Genie" Erickson on Nov. 27, 2019. A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, a caring nurse and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left us following a tough yearlong battle with lung cancer. She was at home when she died, surrounded by her loving family from Fairbanks and Minnesota. She was in her 68th year.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1951, she was the beloved wife of David Erickson. They married in 1973 at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, Richfield, Minnesota. Genie was a loving mother of Kara (Les), Charles (Amanda) and Lisa (Sean), a proud grandmother of Lucas, Dylan, Abigail, Arya and Amiella, brothers John (Lucy), Lee and sister Margaret (Glenn). Predeceased by her parents Theodore and Mary Strandberg.
Genie truly lived life as loving wife mother, grandmother, nurse and friend.
She loved to sew, as well as singing with the Sweet Adeline's in her earlier years here in Fairbanks. Most of all she loved nursing and made it her lifelong career after graduation from the Minneapolis School of Nursing in 1973. Genie worked in Minnesota at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital and North Memorial Medical Center. In 1983, Genie moved with her family to Fairbanks when her husband, David, accepted a job offer from Jim Hieber and Alaskan Memorial Parks.
While in Alaska, Genie worked in the daycare center and TMC at Fort Wainwright, Ralph Perdue Detox Center and Chief Andrew Isaac Medical Clinic, where she would frequently be part of the medical team that would fly out to various TCC villages to hold diabetes and medical clinics. Her last years in nursing were at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Behavior Health, an area she loved.
In recognition of her nursing commitment she was selected as a 2011 March of Dimes Alaska Nurse of the year. The staff and co-workers at FMH were truly a part of her family. Even when confined to a wheelchair during cancer treatment, she would go up to visit her friends on the fourth floor at FMH. She will be dearly missed by family, co-workers, friends and the many patients she helped over the years. She will truly be Forever In Our Hearts.
A memorial celebration of Genies life will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1030 Second Ave., Fairbanks.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 8, 2019