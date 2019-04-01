Resources More Obituaries for Everitt Beers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Everitt Beers

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Everitt Beers died March 3, 2019, after a long struggle with prostate cancer. Everitt was born Dec. 4, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas. The Beers family moved to Fairbanks in 1961. He graduated from Lathrop High School with honors in 1969. Everett continued his education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he received an associate in police administration and a bachelor of arts in both justice and sociology, graduating cum laude. He went on to postgraduate education, obtaining his law degree at University of California, Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, and his master's in computer engineering at the University of Southern California. His professional career as an attorney started in Anchorage with the Supreme Court, then moved to California and ended in Florida with his own firm, specializing in patent law.

While growing up in Fairbanks, Everitt was active in the Boy Scouts and in DeMolay. He was an Eagle Scout in Troop 47 where his father, Clarence, was the scoutmaster. He attended the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and the World Scout Jamboree in Idaho. He took many, trips to visit his maternal grandparents in Kansas.

He was an active online gamer and an accomplished private pilot, including being instrument rated. He loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed backpacking, hiking, running, mountain biking, downhill skiing, swimming and scuba diving. He climbed the highest mountain in the continental United States, Mount Whitney. His most recent love was his 4-year-old granddaughter. Everitt shared his love of nature with his granddaughter by taking her to summer camps sponsored by the Mote Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, and on many outings to the beaches and gardens in the area. Grandpa will be greatly missed by all.

He had a great love for the environment and animals, being a long-term supporter of the Sierra Club, a vegan and an environmentalist. He was active in the Rotary Club in San Ramon, California, including editor of the newsletter. He was also involved with the Special Olympics and was director of Hope Hospice.

Everitt loved his family and was passionate about life. Like a beautiful sunrise or a passing sunset, Everitt understood that beauty was timeless and has many forms, but to be understood, beauty had to be shared with those we love the most. While we can remember Everitt reflecting upon the stars or sitting on a rock and watching the clouds drifting along, what we will remember most of all is that he was always there for us. From when we needed some advice or a just shoulder to cry on, Everitt always made time to listen and in his own special way made us better.

He is survived by his family of Sarasota, Florida: his beloved wife, Haritini; stepson and daughter-in-law, Nickolas and Aleksandra, and their daughter; and his sisters, Suzanne Beers, of Laytonville, California, Diane Beers, of Fairbanks, and Dr. Roseanne Beers, of Rohnert Park, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Frances Beers, of Fairbanks. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 1, 2019