Florence Renee Lauridsen, 60, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 14, 2019, at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living in Wasilla after battling health related issues for many years.

She was born in Anchorage on Oct. 2, 1958, to Chris Jr. and Louise Lauridsen. She grew up in Fairbanks attending Nordale Elementary, Ryan Middle and finally graduating from Lathrop High School in 1976. She furthered her education at Walla Walla University in Washington state, studying business administration.

She later returned to Anchorage. Florence worked on the staff of the Alaska Natives Commission Final Report Volumes I, II and III, that were published in May 1994. She lived in Anchorage and had two children who still reside there.

Florence was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Lauridsen, and her little sister, Barbara Lauridsen, who we all dearly miss everyday. She is survived by her father, Chris Lauridsen Jr., of Fairbanks; sisters Nora Lowry (Don), of Fairbanks; Christmas Lauridsen, of Texas; daughter, Samantha Dunnachie (Scott) and her children, Ella Mae and Abigail Louise, of Anchorage; and son, Tyler Lauridsen, of Anchorage; her nephews and nieces, Stephanie Roos (Seth), of Arizona, and Chad Lowry, of Fairbanks; Naomi Schwartz and Dallas Schwartz, of Alabama; her grand-nephew and grand-nieces, Ryley and Taegan Roos, of Arizona, and Lily, Kirra and Brooklyn Lowry, all of Fairbanks.

A small private viewing was held Tuesday June 18, 2019, at Valley Funeral Home and Crematory in Wasilla where her father, Chris, gave a memorable prayer and blessing for his first daughter - his number one.

She will be missed and left this place too early but finally peace has come to Florence. God Bless Her. Her cremains will be spread in the White Mountains north of Fairbanks, alongside her little sister

Barbara in 2009 and her mother in 2018. You will not be forgotten, Flo - Love you. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 3, 2019