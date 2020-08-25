Floyd Dale Ernst, also known as "Dale," age 77 of Fairbanks, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on Oct. 20, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was known as Dale Anacker in high school. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force and served during Vietnam. Dale has lived in Alaska for over 68 years. He married Amy Lou Marshall on May 31, 1972, by Pastor Davy Crockett. He worked as an electronic technician at Gilmore Creek Satellite Tracking Station for Lockheed Martin since 1965 until his retirement in 1999. He was a long-time Teamster Local No. 959 until his death. Dale graduated from UAF in 1967 with his AS of Electronic Technology. Dale has also lived in Sawmill Creek and Delta Junction in Alaska.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Amy Lou Ernst; daughter and son-in-law, Laura Renee and Matthew Wayne Cameron; daughter, Jennefer Lynn Ernst; grandson, John Michael Bass, Jr.; adopted daughter Shelley Robyn Resto; grandsons Matthew John Herringshaw, Jr. and Mason James Herringshaw; son-in-law Matthew John Herringshaw, Sr.; adopted daughter, Nicole (Niki) Erika Fishburn-Givens; son-in-law, Wayne Leslie Givens, Sr.; grandsons Ronin Wayne Fishburn and Wayne Leslie Givens, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Clovis Anacker of Vancouver, Washington; and many other family members. Dale was proceeded in death by his parents, Floyd Ernst and Eleanore Poeet, and two step-dads, Joe Anacker and Pete Poeet.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with military honors at Blanchard Family Funeral Home with Pastor Amanda Kempthorne officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.