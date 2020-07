Frances Joan Brown, age 71, of Fairbanks, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks, Alaska.A full obituary will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be sent to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.