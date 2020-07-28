Frances "Joan" Brown, 71, of Fairbanks, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Joan, as she was known to many, was born on Oct. 3, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Frank and Mary Stilger. Joan was married on May 13, 1970, to Leonard J. Brown. They made Alaska their home over 47 years ago, and Joan worked as the head custodian at Fairbanks Pioneer Home. She cared for two wonderful children over the past 10 years. Her family said, "Joan was a great friend, loving wife, and caring mother. She always put others before herself as shown by her dedication to the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. She will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known her."
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Leonard J. Brown, of Fairbanks and son, Leo Brown, of Fairbanks.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at the Fairbanks Senior Center.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.