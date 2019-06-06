Long time Alaskan Frances Lorene Huber, passed quietly at home May 27, 2019, at 92. Frances was born May 23, 1927, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then moved with family to Alaska in 1947. She was a homemaker and companion, an artist in ceramics, lived to knit and she shared a love of sewing with her sister Irene, who preceded her in death in August 2017. Frances was a member of the Community of Christ and held the office of deacon for many years in her local congregation. Francis considered Alaska her home. She loved all it had to offer her in adventure, beauty, freedom and space.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Huber Sr. and her sister, Irene Christie. Surviving her is her daughter, Jeri Ross, of Fairbanks; daughter, Janice Coleman, of Mt. Vernon, Washington, and sister, Pat Porter, of Kenai. Also surviving Frances are her stepdaughters, Lee Suski of Spokane, Washington, and Julie Morgan, of Sutton; stepsons, John Huber Jr., of Delta Junction, and David Huber, of Washington. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews will miss her deeply.

The family wishes to thank Lindsey, Paul, Vicki, David, Henrietta, Natasha and Dr. Bartling for all their wonderful care and taking the time to visit mom each week over the last 21 months.

Per her request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in Frances' name to Hospice Services at 2001 Gilliam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701.