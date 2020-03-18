|
|
Francine Jamie Lynn Nathaniel, 33, Of Chalkyitsik and Fort Yukon, went to be with our Lord in Heaven on March 11, 2020. Francine is the daughter of Paul and Myrna Edwin and the granddaughter of the late James and Frances Nathaniel. She was born on Oct. 28, 1986, in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital at 7:47 p.m. weighting 7 pounds 12 ounces. Francine's pride and joy was her grandfather James Sr. She loved to dance jig and sew. She had the most beautiful and talented beadwork as a child. Francine loved the outdoors and learned to go hunting and trapping. She loved living at Second Lake at our cabin living a substance lifestyle. She loved every season of the year, summer nights fishing and fall nights of moose hunting and spring trapping. She enjoyed gardening with her family and planting flowers.
Francine graduated from Tsuk Taih High School in 2005. She completed plumbing trade school and was a home care provider for her grandfather James Sr. She worked for Chalkyitsik Village Council, City of Fort Yukon, and Denali National Park. Francine spent her time playing volleyball and earned MVP in high school. Her pride and joys were her sister Sadie and two nephews, Danny and Darius. Francine enjoyed visiting, cooking and baking with family. She loved being outdoors walking her dog Charlie. She brought joy and happiness to her family. Francine met her sweetheart Roland in Fort Yukon in 2017, where they began their journey together to live in Chalkyitsik. Happily, together with their puppy Charlie they would always be smiling and laughing, making it home to Fort Yukon for the holidays to spend with family.
She loved to eat moose nose, Doritos, dill pickles and dry meat. Her favorite hobbies were snowmachining, traditional dancing, hunting, fishing, reading, sewing and playing with her two nephews.
Francine is survived by her life companion, Roland James III; her parents, Paul and Myrna Edwin; Willie and Vicky Salmon; sisters Sadie Blue (Daniel) and Tonya Carroll; brothers, Travis and Brian Maninger; grandfather William Salmon; aunties, Robin Jonas, Patricia Salmon, Isabelle (Harry) Carroll, Betty (Wally) Flitt, Linda Horace, Sally (Abraham) Henry, Ramona Foster; uncles, James Nathaniel Jr., Stanley Edwin, Stewart Thomas, Darryl (Charlene) Salmon, Woodie Salmon, Norman, Henry, and William Flitt, Clyde and Rocky (Linda) Williams; nephews, Danny and Darius, Sikoya, Javier, Talon, Jayden and Orion; nieces, Carly, Journee, Alexis, Charlie, Eliza, Sage, and Ariel; Cousins, Jason (Megon), Danielle (Elijah), Logan, Donavon, Thomas, Bradley, Marti, Clifton Jr., Tyrel, Kennard, Richard, Bernadette (Jason), Lillian, Roberta, Marilyn, Angel (Amos), Jackqueline, Christina, Austin, Taylor, Chrissy, Jodi, Brandi, Jovan, Aiden, Vanessa, Isiah, Zoe, Bo (Sierra) - Baby Bo, Daniel Flitt, Daniel Horace, Lexcine, Thomas, Maddi, Ladainian, Azriah, Sarah, Ben, Hunter, Shelby, Julia, Allison, Shani and Melissa, Arlyssa, Paxson, Reese, Amanda (Jeff), Dana (Ben), Destiny, Mike Jr., Faith, Devon, Jordon, Cheyanne, Damien, Alisha, Styler, Jethro, Rodney, Chynna; godparents; Rita and her late husband, David Maninger, and the late Charlene Fields; godson, Jayden Fields; good friends, Ruby, Peggy, Thomas, Rachel Solomon, Mindy Strom, Nicole Williams, Henry Druck, Gordon Druck, Randy Mckeown, Andrew Jonas, Tim John, Samantha Ely, Jessica Druck, Ami Herbert, Candice Nathaniel, Charlene, Heidi Christianson, Justin James, Daniel James, Valerie Carroll, Cindy Shewfelt, Robin and Gale Nosal, Melissa Peter, Minnie Peter, Jacob, Tayden and Brianna Bolden, Char Tremblay, and Ashley Shewfelt. Francine left behind beautiful memories and will be dearly missed.
Francine is proceeded in death by her grandparents, James and Frances Nathaniel, Daniel and Margaret Horace, Minnie Salmon, Paul Ben Thomas, Bessie Berdermin; her godmother Charlene Fields; her aunt Geraldine Folger; her brother Adam Francis; cousins; Thomas Horace, Peter Horace Wright, Aurora James, William Flitt Jr., Loretta, Dorothy, Margaret, Marilyn, and Lucy Horace, Sharon Thomas, Annie Flitt; and uncles, Robert Folger, Kennard Horace, Randel Baalam, Peter Benjamin and Johnny Edwin.
Thank you for your prayers and support for our Beloved Francine Jamie Lynn Nathaniel.
Thank you from our extended family - Nathaniels, Edwins, Horaces, Flitts, Cadzows, Williamses, Salmons, Herberts, Wards, Benjamins and many more relatives throughout Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48. Francine's service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Fort Yukon at St. Stephan's Episcopal Church. She will be laid to rest at the Hudson Bay cemetery.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 18, 2020