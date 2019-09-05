|
|
1934-2019
Francis Earl Williams Sr. was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Louden to Lincoln Holmberg-Antoski and Bessie Sprunger. He went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2019.
Francis's father passed when he was 9 years old, and he helped his mother with subsistence living, cutting wood, raising dogs, hunting, trapping and fishing. The descendants of his sled dogs, Teddy and Rum, later ran in the North American Championship races. Many of the sled dogs from Huslia descended from his dogs.
As a teenager, he attended Mount Edgecumbe Vocational Training School in Sitka for gas and diesel mechanics. He was a talented musician and performed throughout Alaska and the Lower 48. He was a gifted carpenter and mechanic and built homes. He built many riverboats, which he took down the Yukon River from Fairbanks to Galena.
Hunting season was one of his favorite times of the year. He was retired from the Teamster's Union.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth. He leaves his sons, Francis Williams Jr. and Ron Williams; and his daughters, Teresa Miller (Michael), Leah Benson (Dennis), Ava Stoneman (Mark). Also surviving him is Tracey Williams.
His grandchildren are Paul Williams, Luke Benson, Cory Williams, Ryan Williams, Marissa Williams, Ashley Williams, Christopher Williams, Denae Benson, Tristan Stoneman, Trevor Stoneman, Tyler Stoneman and Kyle Williams.
His great-grandchildren are Lainey Benson and Amirah Wiggins.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Ray Williams and Randy Williams.
His surviving siblings and their spouses are: Marion, Margaret and Dan, Pearl, Thomas and Susie, Josephine and Harold, Joyce and Larry, Maudrey and Ed, Larry and Paula, and Archie and sister-in-law Edith Nollner.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous special friends. He also leaves many relatives in the McGrath area.
He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the David Salmon Tribal Hall. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial at Birch Hill cemetery will follow the service. There will be a potluck at 6 p.m. at the tribal hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 5, 2019