Francis Andrew Esmailka, 70, of Fairbanks, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St. The family will have a private service later that day, and the burial will take place at Birch Hill Native Cemetery with military honors.

