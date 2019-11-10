|
Frank "Lynn" Morrison Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 8, 2019
Frank was born Jan. 6, 1934, to Franklin and Marion (Burns) Morrison in Miami.
He then lived in Las Vegas, where he found his love for riding horses, then moved to Fairbanks at the age of 10 with his family. Here he became a basketball phenom at Fairbanks High school between 1951 and 1953 with lifelong friend Joe Tremarello and the "Dream Team."
In 1957, he married Sharon Haskell and had children Sherri, Frank III and Colin. Frank "Lynn" remarried in 1974 to Brigitte, with her daughter, Dianne.
Frank was known for his exploits on the basketball court; his love for the outdoors; his time in the Army and for being a Fairbanks police officer; and, most of all, his unwavering fairness and honesty as a real estate appraiser for the majority of his life.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Franklin Morrison and Marion Tremper; his sister, Marion Simpanen Thomas; brothers, Jack Baird and Bruce Hendrickson; and nephew, George Michael Simpanen.
Frank is survived and held in the hearts by Brigitte, his loving wife of 45 years; his children, Sherri Lynn Dalton, Frank Morrison III, Colin Scott Morrison and Dianne Coiner; his grandchildren, Franklyn Sean Morrison, Chelsea Lynn Morrison, Parker Dalton, Brooke Morrison, Chase Morrison, Mckena Morrison and Neil and Ryan Coiner; his nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A celebration of life for Frank will be held for the family on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day. (Let one prayer from all be for Frank that day!)
Please send condolences to be shared with the family to Frank Morrison III, P.O. Box 16245, Two Rivers, AK 99716
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 10, 2019