Frank Wilbur Purdy passed away May 4, 2019, at the age of 72.

Born in Fairbanks on Nov. 19, 1946, he was the eldest of seven children. He spent his childhood in Chicken, where his father and grandparents were gold miners. His family eventually moved to Fairbanks, where he graduated from Lathrop High School in 1966.

He was a fair, honest, and hard working father who always did his best to make sure his family was provided for, even after his kids were grown.

He started working in a garage in Tok at age 11 and went on to be a lifelong fixer of things. He worked as a mechanic for over 40 years and had a special talent that allowed him to know exactly what was wrong with a vehicle, by just listening to it.

He was a Vietnam era Navy veteran and served from 1967-1970 and was recently given a commemorative Navy blanket and awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service by the American Legion.

As a proud lifetime member of the NRA, his favorite hobby and passion was guns. He spent hours in his gun-smithing shack, where he would build, modify, and clean his guns. He loaded his own ammo and loved spending time at the shooting ranges perfecting his craft. He enjoyed attending gun shows and staying in touch with fellow gun owners.

He spent many years hunting and fishing all over Alaska. He had almost as many stories to tell as he owned hats to wear.

He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur; his mother, Agnes; and his siblings, Edward, Susan, Richard and Arthur Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn; daughters, Tami, Trina and Tresa; his siblings, Kenneth and Rose; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other extended family.

A funeral service in memory of Frank will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Two Rivers Community Church of the Nazarene. Viewing is at 2 p.m. and service starts at 3 p.m. with a potluck following.