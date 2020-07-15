Franklin Edward Solomon, born Sept. 24, 1948, to the late Hannah and Paul Solomon of Fort Yukon, peacefully passed in his home on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Franklin grew up in Gwichyaa Zhee (Fort Yukon), in a family of 12 children. Growing up, Franklin was always friendly, always had a smile to give to anyone he ever met and continued with this welcoming demeanor until he passed. His little brother, the late Peter Solomon, always looked up to him.



In 1965, his family moved to Fairbanks where he graduated from Lathrop High School and soon after joined the Navy. Franklin spent four years in the Navy after completing technician training at the Naval Air Technical Center in Tennessee. When he returned, Franklin enjoyed visiting elders in Fort Yukon proudly wearing his Navy uniform. After his service, Franklin joined the Laborers union and helped build the highway from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay.



Although Franklin passed as a bachelor enjoying living life his own way, he was an uncle, great uncle and godfather to many. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, supporting nieces and nephews when they graduated from their various accolades and watching them play basketball. He loved attending the Athabascan Fiddle Festival in Fairbanks because it reminded him of attending the fiddle dances growing up in Fort Yukon.



Franklin is survived by his brother, Vern Solomon; and his sisters, Hannah Adams Hope, Regina Varner, Belva Ansaknok, and Daisy Stevens. Franklin will be greatly missed by his family and friends, his best friend Bob Van Hatten, as well as his furbaby companion, Zack, who was number one to him.



An outdoor lawn service will be held Thursday morning, July 16 at 10 a.m. in Fairbanks by St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Masks will be required and guests may bring their own chairs. Franklin's burial and final resting place will be in Fort Yukon.



At this time, we would like to give our sincere appreciation to the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center, Fairbanks Hospice Services, Doyon, Limited, GZ Village Corporation, NVFY and the individual donations and prayers who have helped us bring him home for his burial. Mahsi choo and be safe.





