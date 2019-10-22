|
Franklin "Frank" Joel Gold, 77, of Fairbanks, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born March 9, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, to Walter Jay Gold and Sara Gurian Gold.
Frank was a graduate of Jamaica High School in Queens, New York. He obtained his B.A. from Tarkio College, Missouri, and his Doctorate from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was an educator first and foremost, teaching elementary and secondary education for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Kotzebue and later as a professor at University of Alaska Fairbanks. In retirement, he was a visiting professor at Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand. Dr. Gold spent many years providing counseling and drug treatment at his private practice, Alaska Associates. Frank had a huge life, matched only by his huge personality. He truly enjoyed getting to know people of all cultures and walks of life. He loved good food, good music, good conversation and his adopted home state of Alaska.
Those preceding him in death are his parents, Walter Gold and Sara Gurian Gold; and son, Scott Gold.
Survivors include Jerry Gold (Debbie), of Arizona; Beth Gold (Gerrit), of Missori; Julie Gold (Chris Kyle), of Alabama; Travis Bredon (Angel), of Alaska; Amber Teigen (Matt), of California; Alexandra Kyle, of Washington, Spencer Kyle, of Alabama; K'Pru Gold, of Minnesota; and extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Frank's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Prevent Child Abuse America, Attn: Giving, 228 S. Wabash Ave., 10th Floor, Chicago, IL 60604. preventchildabuse.org/donation.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 22, 2019