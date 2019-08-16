|
|
Fred F. Strojny Sr., 91, of North Pole, passed away Aug. 11, 2019.
Fred was born May 26, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois. He was enlisted in the Army from Nov. 30, 1950, until Oct. 29, 1952. After leaving the Army, Fred spent the majority of his life as a dairy farmer in Wisconsin. He was a dairy farmer by heart. He also did fundraising and helped build St. Mary's Catholic Church in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. He would always stop his own work to help a neighbor in need. He was loved by everyone.
Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. (Malyszka) Strojny, whom he married in Porterfield, Wisconsin; and his parents, Frank and Caroline Strojny.
Fred is survived by his sons, Fred Strojny Jr. of North Pole and Steve Strojny of Peshtigo, Wisconsin; his siblings: Edwin Strojny of Petosky, Michigan, Bill Strojny of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Ralph Strojny of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Elizabeth Strojny of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Larry Strojny of Ootsburg, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Amanda Strojny (Jory Priddy) of Fairbanks, Carolyn Strojny of Fairbanks, Steve Strojny Jr. of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, Chrissy Strojny of DePere, Wisconsin; and his daughter-in-law, Julie M. Strojny of Fairbanks.
A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, St. Nicholas Parish, 707 St. Nicholas Drive, North Pole.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 16, 2019